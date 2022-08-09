Diaper Derby 2019

The dads get the babies started at the 2019 Pioneer Days Diaper Derby at the Lemon Bay Woman's Club.

 SUN PHOTO BY TIM KERN

ENGLEWOOD — Terri Powell wonders just how many toddlers are competing in this year's Englewood Pioneer Days Diaper Derby.

Powell, a longtime member of the Lemon Bay Woman’s Club, is chairing the Pioneer Days event, set for 2 p.m. Sept. 4 at organization's clubhouse, at the corner of Maple and Cocoanut streets in Englewood.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments