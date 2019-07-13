Did Stephanie have to die? Getting sicker in Charlotte jail with meds locked up, 'no one would help', mom says

Stephanie Miller's Emails

On Nov. 22, Stephanie wrote, "I'm screwed, I'm on bactrum (used to treat urinary tract infections, bronchitis, traveler's diarrhea and Pneumocystis pneumonia) and a blood pressure pill now, just not mine. (The nurse) said tell your mom to stop calling. She said they are not going to give me nothing because it's jail not a hospital. I think they're trying to kill me or make me want to kill myself. I'm sick of getting yelled at for being sick. One guard made me clean up my puke in my trash can and yelled at me the whole time cause it was making me gag. Three guards have seen me puking now and one even called medical for me but the nurse is trying to say no one has seen me puking. It's like a conspiracy against me. It keeps getting worse.

"I've been puking all night again. One of the nurses was here at like 4 a.m., but wouldn't even talk to me and told the guard she wouldn't give me nothing for the puking. It's like they are trying to make me suffer as much as possible and I don't know why. I keep spiking fevers and am shaking real bad everyday. They are trying to tell me everything is from a bad UTI (Urinary Tract Infection)."

On Nov. 23, Stephanie writes, "The guard came in here a little while ago and looked at my puke to make sure I wasn't faking I guess, but still no nurse or any help. My gut hurts so bad mom! I still haven't seen the nurse again and never saw any doctor. I turned in another sick form today, but they don't care. I'm just now seeing that these nurses lie and put down whatever they want in your folders or on your paperwork. They're saying I was given stuff that I wasn't and they're not giving me any extra mat (for her bed to protect her neck) like they said.

"Now the nurses won't even give me the (medical request) forms to fill out. They're saying you have an appointment for their chronic clinic, but they won't tell me when the appointment is, only that you have to be here three weeks before I can go. It's just the same nurse practitioner that I saw when I came in so I don't know why they are making me wait or why their calling it chronic clinic. I'm having a hard time typing because I'm shaking again."

On Nov. 25, Stephanie writes, "I haven't left my room for two days except for meals. It hurts my joints so much I'm thinking about asking to be locked down so they will bring everything to me so I won't have to go up and down the stairs."

On Nov. 26, Stephanie writes, "I can't even make it down the stairs cuz it hurts so bad plus I get real shortness of breath. My chest is hurting too. Mom they don't take anyone to the hospital from here unless their (sic) dead so that's not going to happen. I'm shaking real bad."