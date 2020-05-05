Wait staff smiled behind their black masks as they greeted diners on their first day back at Harpoon Harry’s harborside dining in Punta Gorda.
Before the doors opened at 11 a.m., a small crowd had already gathered, said General Manager Corinne Wimberly.
Lunchtime crowds in Punta Gorda restaurants were light, but steady, many reported, not unlike the volume of off-season summer fare.
What brought them out?
“We’re trying to help Ron open up Florida,” said Jobie Bates of Arcadia, speaking of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to allow restaurants to open at reduced capacity.
Bates and a friend got in a boat in Arcadia to fish in Charlotte Harbor. For the first time in many weeks, they got to stop for lunch at a restaurant.
“It’s nice to be able to go somewhere,” Bates said.
Wimberly said the multi-restaurant company Smugglers Enterprises Inc., ordered five handmade masks for each of its 450 employees, and black was the cheapest color for the three-ply quilting material.
Next door at The Pier, the masks arrived half-way through lunch. Both restaurants have extensive outdoor seating, on the water, making observing state distancing rules easier.
Those rules are 25% seating inside, open seating outside and no bar seating. Harpoon Harry’s limited outdoor seating to every other table.
Celtic Ray owner Kevin Doyle decided to keep his inside seating closed during renovations, and take advantage of the large outdoor seating area.
He welcomed his guests with open arms, figuratively speaking.
Financially, he said triumphantly, “We’re no longer a nonprofit.”
He kept all his staff on during the shutdown, including Bob Wood, now known as The Sanitizer. He sanitizes each table between customers.
Emotionally, Doyle said he’s glad to be open, because, “I miss my customers.”
Not everyone was quite ready to open. Dean’s South of the Border, a Mexican restaurant, is waiting one day for Cinco de Mayo, the Mexican holiday on May 5. They will be open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m., adopting an earlier closing time.
“We don’t want to push our envelope with late night drinkers,” general manager Carrie Dillow said.
In Port Charlotte, Gatorz expects to open today, staff said.
Donatos in Port Charlotte skipped the lunch crowd and was scheduled to open for dinner at 4 p.m. Its neighbor Bocca Lupo opened seating for lunch and had about 10 parties, general manager Scott Volage said. Their pizza delivery business has been booming during the pandemic, he said.
Shoppers strolled through the open air tourist mall at Fishermen’s Village, a former wharf. Not too many ventured inside the shops, but enough to make some shop keepers happy.
“It’s so nice to be back to work,” said Bernie Johnson, who owns JJ’s Top End with her husband John.
Wearing their masks, Linda Irgens and Judy Sona from Punta Gorda came to Fishermen’s Village just to see it and be among the social-distanced bustle. But they’re not quite ready to shop or eat out. Maybe next week, they said.
