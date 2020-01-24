SARASOTA – Attorneys for Sarasota County and three county commissioners responded Wednesday evening to a federally filed lawsuit claiming racially based discrimination in the county’s decision last year to change the boundaries of commission districts.
In a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, attorneys Andy Bardos and George T. Levesque of the GrayRobinson law firm of Tampa basically argue that the plaintiffs have failed to show that commissioners acted with racial motivations in their 25-page motion seeking dismissal.
“Once the complaint’s conclusory allegations of ‘race-based’ redistricting are set aside, it quickly becomes clear that Plaintiffs have no facts to support a plausible inference of racially discriminatory motivation. Plaintiffs may not sue on a hunch and then seek confirmation of their hypothesis in discovery,” Bardos and Levesque wrote in the motion.
Besides arguing that the plaintiffs have failed to demonstrate racial discrimination in the redistricting decision, the county’s attorneys also argue that they have failed to state a claim under the Voting Rights Act of 1965, claiming that the plaintiffs haven’t met the requirements set forth in the law to pursue litigation.
In support, Bardos and Levesque cite the 2004 case of Dillard vs. Baldwin County Commissioners where the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals held that a minority population of 9.13 percent of the county’s voting-age population was too small to sustain a voting rights claim.
They then point out that the African-American population totals only 4.17 percent of Sarasota’s voting-age population.
Finally, they argue that an allegation that the commissioners violated the Florida Constitution in drawing their districts to favor a commissioner or political party must be dismissed because the language in the state constitution refers only to state and congressional districts, not county commission districts.
The motion also seeks the dismissal of Commissioners Nancy Detert, Alan Maio, and Mike Moran as parties since the county is also being sued and including them in their official capacity is redundant.
The original complaint filed in early December on behalf of Fredd Atkins, Mary Mack and Michael White against the county and Detert, Moran and Maio alleged that by changing the boundaries of their districts in advance of the 2020 Census, they were violating the equal protection clause to the Fourteenth Amendment and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 enacted to enforce the Fifteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
One of those changes moved the entire African-American community of Newtown, of which the plaintiffs are residents, from District 1 to District 2, giving District 1 a distinctly Republican advantage, where Moran, the Republican incumbent, is seeking re-election.
Atkins was already a declared candidate against Moran in District 1 and in the 2016 general election, Atkins carried all of the Newtown precincts. With the change to single-member districts for the 2020 election, meaning Atkins would not have to run a county-wide race, county Democrats finally saw an opportunity to pick up a seat on the county commission.
The change also means that Newtown residents will not get to vote in 2020 on the county commission since the District 2 seat, currently represented by Commission Christian Ziegler, is not up for election until 2022.
Ziegler, along with Commissioner Charles Hines, were the only two commissioners voting against the redistricting proposal.
An amended complaint was filed in early January alleged a violation of the Florida Constitution which prohibits the drawing of legislative districts to favor or disfavor a political party or an incumbent.
The case was filed in the federal district court for the Middle District of Florida in Tampa.
The plaintiffs through their attorneys will file a response before the matter is set for a hearing before District Judge William F. Jung.
