VENICE — The Englewood Crosspoint Church of the Nazarene received a do-over Tuesday morning, this time with a successful result.
Sarasota County commisioners unanimously approved a special exception from the church. The church will be permitted o let up to 90 students attend a school it operates on Green Street.
During a previous public hearing on the request in November, commissioners denied the request by a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Mike Moran being the only dissenter.
The church, however, had its do-over after attorneys from the Alliance Defending Freedom filed a discrimination lawsuit against the county in the federal court in Tampa. That lawsuit alleged the county had violated several federal and state statutes, and the First and 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution in denying the request.
Subsequent to the filing, attorneys for the church and the county attorney’s office entered discussions that resulted in a proposed settlement, that included a requirement that commissioners hold a new hearing on the church’s application.
Commissioners unanimously approved that settlement April 23.
Contrary to the November public hearing when several neighboring residents appeared to oppose the request, only Taylor Meals of the Olde Englewood Village Association appeared to request that commissioners again deny the request.
Among his several points in opposition, Meals showed commissioners photos of students playing in an unfenced area adjacent to Green Street telling commissioners there was a risk of a child being injured.
“If this approved, we’ll have a school in downtown Englewood forever,” Meals argued.
In response to questions from commissioners, Pastor Mike Lindsey quickly agreed to an additional stipulation to the binding concept plan requiring fencing around the playground.
With that addition, commissioners appeared satisfied and, without discussion, proceeded to approve the request.
With that action, attorneys for the church will now dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning that they cannot refile it.
In addition, under the settlement terms, the county will reimburse the church almost $10,406 it paid in fees for the previous application, release the $40,000 in code enforcement liens for violations of the zoning code, and pay $20,000 in attorney fees to the Alliance.
