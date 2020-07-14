1:15 p.m.
SARASOTA — The Sarasota County Schools Board is meeting in a workshop today, discussing plans for the fall and other aspects before going into a regular board meeting at 3 p.m.
At the 3 p.m. meeting, they are set to select a new superintendent and vote on final plans, according to their agenda.
So far at the workshop, Assistant Superintendent Laura Kingsley cried explaining how difficult it is for staff and principals in the planning process
Kingsley said the plan is "not personal" but the district did whatever they had to do to get the state to approve the plan.
The School Board asked at the workshop if masks will be mandated on buses because social distancing will be difficult, and routes will run as normal.
Not all School Board members were onboard with the state's demands to start school ontime.
"I'm not sure today I would make a decision to go back to school Aug. 10," School Board member Jane Goodwin said. "Sarasota's one of the 15 hot spots in the country."
So far, no protesters have showed up to the meeting.
The employee survey had 3,978 responses with 28% favoring a traditional open; 28% open traditional and offer remote learning, and 43% suggesting the district wait until after Labor Day for opening schools with remote learning until then.
Safety precautions will include: encourage those that are sick to stay home, desk barriers for all students, suspend nonessential visitors, parents to stay in their cars during drop off and pick up.
There will be no temperature checks before getting on bus.
The district will focus in the following weeks to educate parents how to self check at home
"We want to have a district standard: Are we taking temperatures or are we not?" Assistant Superintendent Jody Dumas said. "Inconsistencies will get us in trouble as a district."
Kingsley said: "They don't want to have one school giving the impression that they are being more safe than the other."
School Board member Caroline Zucker disagreed.
"If a school has the ability to do something, I don't see why they cannot."
Kingsley responded: "We want to be in this together," breaking down in tears explaining how hard it has been for principals and staff.
"We put everything we could in here to make sure this would get approved," she said.
"This plan, we did our jobs, can we get this approved from the commissioner …Our principals, are staff are wringing their hands, how are we going to keep our kids safe, how are we going to keep our staff safe?"
The district did what they could to ensure the plan would be approved by the Florida Commissioner of Education and the state.
Michael Drennon with Sarasota County Department of Health pointed out potential issues with temperature checks: the length of time it will take to take temperature; students will be gathering in line while they wait; not everyone will have a fever,
"Not the end all be all piece of info.. It's a good tool, but not the only tool," he said.
Officials said in the workshop that remote learning would run like a school day: starting and ending when the school day does with the same length of time.
Teachers can say they would like to be a remote teacher but will have to come in to the school and teach their kids from classroom while kids were at home
"Think we have to postpone school until the end of August," Goodwin said.
"I would be very happy to start school Aug. 31," Zucker responded, adding she didn't think "(the) staff is ready, don't think we're ready. I just don't think we should start on the 10th, my gut tells me not to start on the 10th."
The district attorney said the emergency order states "upon reopening in August" and noted Aug. 31 is within that realm.
"The bottom line is: do you want to save lives, or do you want to open schools?" Zucker asked.
This story will be updated as the meetings continue.
