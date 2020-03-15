Locally, residents have questions about the coronavirus. The Sun reached out to Dr. Lee Gross, of Epiphany Health Direct Primary Care in North Port, 2975 Bobcat Village Center, for answers.
Why aren’t there enough tests?
It’s a brand new disease on the planet. There’s no way to mass-produce point-of-care tests with real-time results and get them into 300 million people’s hands within 90 days from the day of discovery. Yet, that is suddenly the litmus test. Capacity is ramping up at record pace. This latest test will take the capacity of testing up to the millions and it was approved in days. Most people have zero need to be tested. Everyone needs to take a deep breath, but not within 6 feet of each other.
Are these new tests?
Yes, this is a brand new test being mass produced before it has ever undergone rigorous production testing. Imagine taking a car from working prototype to mass production in 90 days. There are going to be some recalls. These tests are manufactured and processed in the US. We don’t have any idea what the false positive or false negative rate is. That’s one reason why we shouldn’t be testing everyone with these yet.
Who should get tested?
The doctors determine appropriateness of testing and that’s who gets the test. We have capacity here now for everyone that truly needs the test. We don’t have capacity yet for everyone that wants the test. We are an on-demand society. As a physician, we have never had a patient that needed testing that went without. We have had patients that wanted testing that didn’t need it, and we disappointed them. Fear by community physicians to engage in testing is keeping the denominator low. Hospitals are generally handling this well.
Is there a vaccine for the coronavirus yet?
No. It took two years to get to a phase 1 trial for SARS. It took one year to get to a phase one trial for MERS. It took 2 months to get to a phase one trial on COVID-19. A fully produced vaccine that is adequately safety tested will likely be a year. There are nine companies working on it.
Should people self isolate?
“The entire point of mitigation is to slow and minimize spread so as not to overwhelm any local medical resource and allow time for development of treatment strategies.”
Have you seen an increase in patients concerned about the coronavirus?
“There has been a surge in phone calls of patients that have questions. Most have been able to be reassured by phone. One of the advantages of our Direct Primary Care practice model is that we don’t need to bring patients into the office for every problem. We can handle much of it over the phone. Other practices must bring patients into the office with other sick patients in order to bill their insurance. We have developed a telephone protocol to risk stratify patients.
“We need to determine which patients should go to the ER, which patients should self-quarantine and contact the health department for testing, which patients should simply stay at home because they are sick and be reassured. Then there are those that fall into a gray area. Those patients get an electronic or telephone consult to determine what is best for them. We can collect the test at our office for only those that meet certain criteria, thanks to our partnership with Quest Diagnostics.”
What should a person do if they feel sick?
“If a person is sick, the best thing a person can do is stay at home and self-treat the symptoms, unless they are severely ill. That is when they should go to the ER. If a patient is mildly ill and has a known exposure, there is no need to go to the ER. They should stay at home and call their doctor or the health department.”
When you say a patient might meet a certain criteria, does that include a high fever?
“Almost always includes a fever of greater than 100.4 degrees. Not a “high fever” by most medical standards. Children can get a fever of 103 when the wind blows. If an 80 year old has a 103 fever, we are calling 911. To be clear, this virus is not causing a fever of 103 in 80 year olds.”
Young children aren’t dying from the coronavirus, but can they carry the virus?
“Fortunately, children have been largely spared by severe illness to date. Children are vectors for many illnesses, largely due to their hygiene practices. Now is the time to reinforce good hygiene practices for adults and teach it to children.”
Some people may not understand why medium and large events are canceled. Can you explain why?
“Some of it simply has to do with legal liability. If a person is infected that attended a venue, what is an organization’s legal responsibility? Practically, if you reduce the number of large gatherings, you slow the potential for large clusters of new patients that can overwhelm a local health care system. There will not likely be massive spread across the US, but there will likely be local clusters of cases that can strain local health care resources.”
After the scare, will people stop having good hygiene practices and let their guard down?
“People will not stop having good hygiene as their guard drops, because they continue to practice poor hygiene in this setting. I recommend patients have easy access to their primary care doctor for questions, such as our patients have with @epiphanyhealthDPC. They should continue to monitor recommendation from CDC. There are incredible people working heroically locally and in (Washington) DC to make sure that we are all as safe as possible.”
What’s a good source to gather information about this virus?
“I recommend patients have easy access to their primary care doctor for questions, such as our patients have with @epiphanyhealthDPC. They should continue to monitor recommendation from CDC.”
Why are people buying so much toilet paper?
“All I can say on that is that people are extremely stressed by the fear of this, much like our population is stressed by the fear of a hurricane. They don’t know when it will hit, how hard, where or what kind of damage it will do. It is out of their control. The only control they perceive is what they can buy to prepare. As for our hurricane preparedness, most of it is returned to the store after the hurricane passes.”
