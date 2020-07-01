ENGLEWOOD — With the ongoing spread of COVID-19, many people still have questions.
The virus is not going away, and the number of patients testing positive continues to rise. There have been more than 97,300 COVID-19 cases in Florida, with 13,040 hospitalizations and 3,161 deaths as of Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Dr. Jaclyn Nadler of CoastalMED in Englewood participated in a question-and-answer session about this disease.
Since the virus was discovered, what is different about it and children that hasn’t happened before?
We’ve learned that is can affect all ages, although younger people statistically seem to have better outcomes. This virus affects many more organ systems than the flu. In hospitalized patients severe respiratory and cardiac complications remain most common, but there are also reports of clotting disorders, strokes, liver and kidney failure and other neurologic symptoms.”
There’s a debate over wearing a mask. Is it important to wear a mask in public?
It’s very unfortunate that the recommendations for mask-wearing have become political. It never should have been. This is strictly a community health measure, and although social media shows lots of non-scientific data showing risks of wearing masks, the data is clear that mask-wearing decreases transmission, and in the vast majority of people it is safe. I’m still surprised how many people don’t understand that wearing a cloth mask is to protect others and not themselves.
Should children with medical conditions wear masks?
Children under 2 and those with severe medical conditions that make wearing a mask difficult are advised against wearing masks, and should focus on hand sanitizing and social distancing measures if they need to go out in public. Until we have an effective vaccine and herd immunity, mask-wearing should be no different than a recommendation to wear seat belts in vehicles and shoes/shirts in restaurants. We don’t seem to feel those measures are infringing on our rights.
With increased testing, do you think there will be more cases?
Increased testing will show more cases. More important, is the percentage of positives and the hospitalization rates. Those are the numbers that tell us the virus is escalating in our community.Q. Do you believe area hospitals could become overwhelmed if there is a surge in local cases?
A. Definitely. Being smaller communities, we have limited resources when it comes to ICU (intensive care unit) beds but, more importantly, staff that are trained to handle the severity of illness these patients bring.”
Q. There’s discussion about how health organizations and experts keep changing their minds and causing confusion. What do you tell your patients?
A. Many of my patients ask me about this. My response is that this is part of the learning process. It’s actually progress to adapt and change recommendations as we learn more about a new virus. It doesn’t necessarily mean the initial information was incorrect with the data that was available at the time. It’s important that community leaders, health professionals and the public keep up to date with the newest information and recommendations and not dwell on old news.
