In the year since March 11, when the World Health Organization declared the planet was facing a pandemic, Daily Sun has submitted questions to a local physician, Dr. Jaclyn Nadler of CoastalMED in Englewood, about the COVID-19 virus and printed her answers periodically. This time we asked our readers for their questions for the doctor. Here they are, along with her answers.
Q. The vaccines only cover the known strands of Covid. Are there many more unknown strands? Do we expect to have to regularly get a Covid shot annually like we do a flu shot as they find more about the unknown strains of Covid?
A. Correct, the current vaccines are showing effective for current strains of COVID-19. The target of the vaccines against the virus's spike protein should remain effective for most variants. If the virus variants continue to mutate, they may be able to circumvent this, then new vaccines updates would need to be developed. Researchers are currently monitoring these changes closely.
Q. I was told by a doctor the Covid shot will be annual, just like the flu shot. Is that true?
A. That answer is still not available. Early research does make it appear that COVID-19 will be with us for some time and, as many viruses do, it will continue to mutate. We do not know how long the current vaccines provide immunity, but those studies are ongoing from participants that started in trials last year. So far, it appears immunity is lasting at least as long as up to 3-6 months, but may also be much longer. Once we have the answers for length of immunity and how effective the vaccine is against new variants, we will know more about the need for booster shots. Everyone is learning this real time, and we should be getting updates regularly as clinical trials continue over the next few years.
Q. If there is a waiting period to be vaccinated if you had Covid? Are they testing before administering to ensure you are not currently positive?
A. There is no recommended testing prior to getting vaccinated. The CDC recommendations those who tested positive to wait about 90 days before getting vaccinated. The thought was those individuals had some natural immunity against COVID and would allow people at higher risk to have access to the vaccine while supplies were limited. There's no documented risk for getting the vaccine if someone recently had COVID. Great question!
Q. Currently, the two vaccines available are two doses. In part because I work full-time, I’m holding out for Johnson & Johnson approval, just one vaccine. Are people going to have the option of choosing? Are doctors’ offices and pharmacies going to switch over once J&J is available in Florida?
A. Currently, people really don't have a choice — it's primary based on location site due to storage requirements. At some point, as we have more vaccines available, people may be able to choose. I don't advise people to wait until the J&J vaccine is available, since it is critical we get the most people vaccinated as early as possible to lower spread and opportunity to variants to arise. It would be optimal if vaccines became available on weekends or after hours for people who work, and I suspect as more pharmacies gain access this should no longer be an issue. Also, many needle-adverse people will most likely choose a single-dose vaccine. As an aside, due to limited supply of vaccine and storage limitations, many local doctors offices are not able to get the vaccine, which is very frustrating.
Q. Can you get Bell's palsy (a specific form of sudden weakness in one side of the face) after receiving the vaccine?
A. While vaccines are very safe, some people may experience unexpected side effects or negative health consequences. This is true with all vaccines, but from a national or global perspective, the high benefit of preventing widespread illness death and mortality, outweighs the relatively low risk of a complication. Unfortunately, if you or a loved one experiences a complication, it can be devastating. So far, millions received the vaccine and there have been a very low number of negative outcomes, much lower than the health implications in many who contracted COVID-19. The government does offer a compensation program to people who have been injured by vaccines www.hrsa.gov/vaccine-compensation
Q. Which vaccine is your favorite? I like the idea of mRNA vaccines and using the ribosomes to our advantage, but I also like the idea of having one shot that is easily dispersed.
A. I don't really have a favorite yet. Obviously, I'm supportive of our current vaccines since that is all we have available at this time; the mRNA technology makes sense and the reported effectiveness is outstanding. As other vaccines become available, and we have longer-term data to answer many of the open questions, I'm sure I'll prefer one over another at some point.
Q. What are the short- and possible long-term side effects?
A. Right now typical post-vaccine flu symptoms are common, especially after second dose. Beyond that, short- and long-term side effects are not known since clinical trials are currently underway. Since trials started last summer, nothing significant has emerged.
Q. What is the percentage of the population, or quantity target, for us to reach herd immunity? Is the Sarasota/Charlotte County area getting close yet?
A. According to Dr. Fauci, our goal is for 70-85% of the population to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity. I’m not sure what our county count is up to, but that information should be available on health department websites.
Q. The anti-vax culture has been around for a long time and there's mis-information that accompanies it. Do you think we will ever be able to combat that to get enough people to vaccinate this year?
A. We’ll always have those who are skeptical. There are enough people who want the vaccine, so we should focus on them. I believe many skeptics will change their minds. Those who don’t, will probably get COVID, and have some temporary immunity. Others unfortunately may get ill and not make it. I believe we’ll get enough people vaccinated by later this year to approach the percentage needed."
Q. Should you get the shot if you've already had COVID-19?
A. Yes! We are not sure how much immunity people get from prior COVID infection and mild infection may only offer partial immunity for a short time.
Dr. Nadler is a board-certified physician who trained at University of Miami School of Medicine and completed internal medicine residency at Wake Forest University in North Carolina.
