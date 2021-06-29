ENGLEWOOD — Some women can experience swelling of the lymph nodes following a COVID-19 vaccination — however, that shouldn’t be a reason to avoid the vaccine, health experts say.
It also shouldn’t cause someone to forego a mammogram.
“Swollen lymph node is a known side effect of COVID vaccine,” wrote Dr. Manuel Gordillo, infectious disease specialist and medical director of Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s Infection Prevention & Control. “The majority can last a few days, and most of them subside in less than two weeks. It occurs in about 15% of vaccine recipients.”
The upper arm has 20 to 40 lymph nodes. Swelling can occur in some people within two to four days after receiving the vaccination, according to the Centers for Disease Control website. The swelling can last up about two days.
A planned mammogram can wait, so swelling doesn’t complicate the test, but not for too long. “You should discuss with your physician about individual cases,” Gordillo wrote.
Lymph node swelling happens when the body’s immune response fights against the foreign entity being injected into the body. However, doctors say it’s normal.
Dr. Laura Dean, a breast cancer specialist with Cleveland Clinic, said it’s good news and simply means the body is responding to the immunization as it should. It’s not unusual.
“We know that lymph node swelling can be a common reaction, or side effect, to any vaccine — especially the flu vaccine or the shingles vaccine that we’ve had lots of experience with over the years,” she wrote in a statement. “And that seems to be especially true following the COVID vaccine.”
It’s what happened to Rita Bertler, founder of Dollars or Mammograms in Englewood.
After receiving the vaccine, her lymph nodes swelled. The longtime breast cancer survivor was a little scared because swollen lymph nodes are a sign of breast cancer. However, she told herself to relax, and the pain went away.
“I believe the pandemic has had an impact on women getting mammograms,” said Bertler. “It’s important to learn the facts.”
Dr. James Fiorica, a GYN oncologist and Chief Medical Officer of the Sarasota Medical Health Care System, also warns about delaying a mammogram.
“The value of a mammogram is so much more important than the concern of swelling lymph nodes,” Fiorica wrote in a statement to The Daily Sun.
Bertler’s nonprofit helps women who are uninsured or unable to get a no-cost mammogram and, when medically necessary, no-cost diagnostic mammograms, breast ultrasounds, stereotactic and ultrasonic needle biopsies. Without this local program, many local women wouldn’t have received these expensive breast-health medical procedures.
Dollars for Mammograms pays for mammograms for residents in Englewood, Grove City, Rotonda West, Cape Haze, Boca Grande, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda and North Port.
For more information, visit info@dollarsformammograms.org or write Dollars for Mammograms, P.O. Box 366, Englewood, FL 34295-0366, or call 941-474-2674.
