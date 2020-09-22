PORT CHARLOTTE — No more "interim director." Sean Doherty is now the director of Charlotte County's Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau.
"We're really poised to take tourism to the next level," Doherty said Tuesday, after county officials made the announcement of his promotion official. Doherty credited the bureau as having a "team of dedicated professionals."
Doherty is no stranger to Charlotte County. He was first hired in 2005 as the tourism bureau's sports marketing director.
"I'm extremely excited to be back in Florida and to have the opportunity to be involved in the growth of such an outstanding area of the state," Doherty told the Sun at the time. "I feel that Charlotte County has an abundance of untapped potential, and I look forward to the challenge of elevating its exposure on both a statewide and national level."
He still feels that way.
Doherty sees the county tourism on the verge of major growth as Babcock Ranch, Sunseeker Resort and Murdock Village develop and come online. With the onset of the COVID-19 coronavirus, people are looking for quieter, outdoor, off-the-beaten-path destinations with beaches, rather than what more urban areas offer, he suggested.
Prior to his time with Charlotte County, Doherty worked for nearly five years with the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, serving as vice president of events and event development.
He has been involved in event operations for Super Bowl XXXVI, NCAA Men's and Women's Final Four basketball tournaments, the Bassmaster Classic and the Kmart Bassmaster Top 150. Before his move to New Orleans, Doherty was the director of operations/sports planning with the Gainesville Sports Organizing Committee Inc.
He graduated with a masters degree in sports management from the University of Florida in 1997.
As tourism director, Doherty will earn $107,000 annually. He had been earning $84,000 annually.
He and his wife, Tonya, are raising their two two girls, 12 and 14, in Gulf Cove
Tourist tax
The tourism bureau receives 3 cents of the 5 cents of a special, additional sales tax — also known as a "bed tax" — that is tacked onto short-term rentals like motels and resorts. The remaining 2 cents goes to pay the debt on the Charlotte Sports Park, spring training home of the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays and, during normal baseball seasons, the Charlotte Stone Crabs.
The bureau uses its funding to promote the county's attractions and events.
In the 2018-2019 fiscal year, the bed tax generated $4.3 million. As might be expected, the tourist tax revenue dropped significantly in March, April and May of this year due to pandemic, but in June and July the revenues rebounded, even exceeding the previous year.
In June 2018-2019, the county collected $309,678, while this fiscal year, the county collected $374,896. In July last year, the county saw $235,647 and an increase this July to $399,761.
To learn more about the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau visit www.pureflorida.com or its Facebook page.
