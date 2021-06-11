The annual Smoked Mullets and Englewood Legends awards has been a yearly go-to event for many Englewood long-timers and old-timers.
After a one-year hiatus, it’s returning this week as a breakfast get-together.
The Secret Society of The Smoked Mullets has invited Don Bayley as guest speaker. Bayley is on the Sarasota County Centennial Steering Committee, where he serves as director of communications. He’s also a board member of the Lemon Bay Historical Society, Englewood Museum, and the History and Preservation Coalition of Sarasota County.
The event will be presented from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday, June 18, with a buffet breakfast at The Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave. The public is invited to attend. Register online at EnglewoodChamber.com. The cost is $15.
The 2019 Smoked Mullets winner, Mel Kugler will present the 2021 Smoked Mullet and the Englewood Legend awards.
Eric Fogo is the master of ceremonies.
The Secret Society of The Smoked Mullets was started in 1996 when Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce President Nita (Edmondson) Cole created a special recognition award for pioneers in our community — people who had contributed to the area’s successes in the past, but who may not have been recognized for their many hours volunteering in the community.
The name originated from Englewood’s famous dish: the smoked mullet. Historical tales say when the mullet ran in Lemon Bay, they literally jumped into the rowboats on Lemon Bay, and “got tangled up in the ladies’ petticoats.” Early settlers depended on the mullet fish for survival, and smoking it preserved it when there was no refrigeration. It’s still a popular dish today.
The inaugural award was given to Englewood’s first dentist, Dr. John Flower, in 1997. The presentation was made by masked members, and some wearing fish and mermaid costumes — hence the “Secret Society.” Each winner is chair for the next year. All the winners comprise the selection committee each year.
