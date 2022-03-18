As millions evacuate from war-torn Ukraine, some frequent flyers in the United States are donating their air miles to help unite families separated by the recent Russian attacks.
With every mile and every dollar, United Airlines and its customers believe they can help Ukraine.
United Airlines recently set up a page for those who want to donate air miles.
"We’re matching $100,000 in cash donations and 5 million miles in donations in support of refugee relief in Ukraine," according to the website. "Join us in providing relief to refugees from Ukraine by donating cash or miles … in addition to awarding bonus miles for each cash donation."
For those who donate $50 to $99, they will earn 250 bonus miles; donations of $100–$249 earn 500 bonus miles and a donation of $250 or more earns 1,000 bonus miles.
Through April 15, flyers can donate United MileagePlus miles to four partnering organizations involved with humanitarian relief in Ukraine: Airlink Flight, Americares, the American Red Cross, and World Central Kitchen.
United Airlines and its four partners are also accepting air miles donations and cash and are also matching donations, according to the website.
Airlink is a nonprofit organization that transports relief workers and emergency supplies to disasters and humanitarian crises worldwide. Airlink recently provided transportation of 11 assessment and emergency response teams to Poland, Hungary, Romania and Moldova, with more on their way.
Airlink uses donated United Airlines frequent flyer miles to send aid workers around the world quickly, helping them provide relief in a timely manner when disasters occur.
Other airlines are also offering perks to members who donate air miles. Throughout March, American Airlines AAdvantage miles donated to American Airlines’ Miles for Social Good program will be directed to Airlink. AAdvantage members can also donate air miles in 1,000-mile increments to American’s Miles of Hope program, which supports humanitarian organizations such as the Red Cross.
More than two million people fled Ukraine to nearby countries and an estimated 18 million — a third of the country’s population — will need humanitarian assistance, according to a statement by Birgitte Bischoff Ebbesen, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies regional director for Europe.
Ukraines "urgently need food, water and shelter, but also emergency medical care, protective measures and psychosocial support to avert an even greater humanitarian catastrophe," Bischoff Ebbesen wrote in the statement, adding the Red Cross is supporting displaced people in Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Lithuania, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Delta Air Lines is also supporting the Red Cross by allowing frequent flyer SkyMiles customers to donate through the Delta’s SkyWish program. Delta SkyMiles members can also donate a minimum of 1,000 miles which can be split between the Red Cross and UNICEF or up to five charitable organizations.
Delta Air Lines announced it contributed $1 million to the American Red Cross and Global Red Cross Movement to support of humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine, including delivering supplies, first aid training and evacuation assistance.
JetBlue's TrueBlue members can donate between 500 and 500,000 points to several charities, including Americares, World Central Kitchen and the American Red Cross — all are helping in Ukraine.
Southwest Airlines has Rapid Rewards Points that can support the Red Cross through a minimum of 2,000 points, (in 500 point increments thereafter).
According to the Ukraine International Airlines website, flights are canceled due to the extension of the closure of Ukrainian airspace for civilian airspace users.
For more information on Airlink, visit www.airlinkflight.org/help-ukraine/
For more information on the Red Cross, visit www.redcross.org/donations/ways-to-donate/donate-airline-miles.html.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.