ENGLEWOOD — No local children should stress about not having enough money to buy gifts for their loved ones.
Bobbi Sue Burton, founder of grassroots nonprofit Project Phoenix Resale Store in Englewood, solved the dilemma for any kids with just a few quarters in their piggy bank, but who still want to buy a small gift for someone at Christmas.
From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 14, Burton will have tables set up outside the store, 36 W. Dearborn St., for children to buy items no more than $1 each.
For the past year, Burton collected unopened soaps, makeup, jewelry, lotions, trinkets, books, ties, slippers, cologne, wallets, perfume, and anything else a child might want to buy for a parent, grandparent, brother or sister.
“It’s a fun time for the kids, because they get to pick out gifts and pay for them with their own money,” Burton said. “Some children earned an allowance and are ready to shop. Others just hit up their parents and tell them to walk away. We have things marked for a quarter.”
During the event, volunteers help children with their items so the parents can’t see them. Children also enjoy free baked goods.
Burton could still use donations including gifts for moms and dads.
“I know parents have things they didn’t use after Mother’s Day and Father’s Day that they may want to donate,” she said. “I could also use baked goods, too. Last year, we went out and bought them, and then shortly after a group donated several batches of cookies. It’s just better to have everything ready before the event so we don’t have to worry about missing anything for the kids.”
Burton also launched an Adopt-a-Child Giving Tree program in Englewood. She has been collecting toys and shoes for children in the community in need.
“I didn’t get everything I needed for the kids,” she said. "We have the tree with names on it. We are hoping people will still be willing to adopt a child so we can get the gifts delivered just after Dec. 21.”
Shoppers are asked to bring the items to either location by Dec. 20.
Items for the Kids Shopping bash should be brought in by Dec 13.
Project Phoenix is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
