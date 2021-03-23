ENGLEWOOD — Don't hold the ketchup or the mustard. Englewood Helping Hand needs it.
"We are really good with soups and canned vegetables — but we are out of condiments," said Kim Bruemleve of Helping Hand. The independent nonprofit food pantry serves the needy in Englewood. "We could really use ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard — and shelf-stable milk. We can't keep the milk on the shelves. It goes really quickly."
The pantry will be the recipient of food from this weekend's "Pack the Pantry" Poker Run on Charlotte Harbor, sponsored by the Englewood Beach WaterFest.
"We were picked along with the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition for these donations," Bruemleve said. "We believe it's going to be pretty successful. People can come by boat, car or motorcycle to the five stops during the pack the pantry event."
The food pantry is open 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays at the new temporary storage facility on the campus of Englewood United Methodist Church to the other side of the property bordering Pine Street.
Last month, the nonprofit's cramped, rickety old building on the church campus was demolished. After the county permitting process is approved, a new building will be under construction. It will take nearly a year. The $370,000 building is about 200 yards from the old building. It will have running water, bathrooms, kitchen, a food pantry, office and a drive-in garage to unpack food. The church gave Helping Hand a 99-year lease of the land for $1 a year.
After COVID-19 hit, many more families and homeless campers needed food and social services locally. Helping Hand is serving more than 120 people and experienced a 30% increase since 2017.
A new board was recently installed and includes president Ginny Anderson, vice president Libby Birky, secretary Karen Harvey, and treasurer Andrey Rice.
"We are very excited to have new help from the community from the WaterFest," Anderson said. "We also can't wait until the new building is permitted and we can break ground. It's hard to look at the empty space where our old building used to be, but we know the new one is going to be more spacious and help us better serve the community."
For more information about Englewood Helping Hand, visit englewoodhelpinghand.org, or like its Facebook page.
