ENGLEWOOD — The stretch of South McCall Road through Olde Englewood Village won't see any new sidewalks in the near future. But the corridor will see stormwater drainage improvements from West Dearborn Street south to State Road 776.
Kimley Horn consultants updated the Englewood Community Redevelopment Advisory Board Monday on progress with engineering plans to renovate Dearborn with landscaping, architectural, streetlights, additional parking and other improvements along the West Dearborn Street.
The consultants focused their presentation on proposed drainage improvements along McCall.
The consultants gave up on the idea of constructing new sidewalks along the east side of South McCall, citing a lack of available county right of way and potential 100-year floodplain mitigation requirements — like buying land for a retention pond, said Chris Bosek, a member of the consulting team.
Instead, Bosek said, the project calls for larger drainage pipes, culverts, three additional stormwater outfalls and regrading drainage ditches, all needed to help drainage in the neighborhood.
The drainage improvements, the consultants stressed, will not be a cure-all.
"We can't say it will help with all the problems, but it should help in some capacity," he said
McCall will see other "pedestrian-friendly" improvements, like new lighting and repairs to the existing sidewalks on the west side of the road, CRA manager Debbie Marks said. She pointed out how the idea of building new sidewalks on the east side of McCall wasn't a popular one among many of the property owners.
The schedule now calls for the cost estimates to be complied by the end of this month. The 90-percent engineering plans will be completed Sept. 4 and final plans Nov. 12.
The county could be ready to seek construction bids in December for the McCall drainage project and the West Dearborn improvements. Actual construction could begin as early as May 2020, during the off season, along West Dearborn. Construction on McCall could begin during the 2020 winter season.
For more information, call the CRA office at 941-473-9795.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.