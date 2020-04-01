ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood United Methodist Church will have a one-day “Easter Basket Blessing” from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today Thursday.
Parents who want to participate should know this is a drive-through, limited-contact event. Any family adult is invited to dive to the church, 700 E. Dearborn St., to receive one free basket per child. Distribution will occur at the church’s Lampp Office Building’s drive-through door to the right of the Sanctuary.
Since the church’s long-standing Easter Egg Hunt was cancelled, egg hunt kits will be included with the baskets.
EUMC’s regular worship services, as well as its special ones for Holy Week, will be held online only until restrictions are lifted. Select “Live Stream” at www.englewoodumc.net. For more information, visit the church’s website or call 941-474-5588.
