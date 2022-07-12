SARASOTA — Jasmine Gray didn't look up in the courtroom as Cortney Nicole Kauffman's family members described how Gray wrecked their lives.
Gray, 29, was sentenced to two concurrent 10-year prison terms, 11 years of probation and permanent license suspension.
Gray pleaded guilty March 4 to two counts DUI manslaughter, two counts of driving with a suspended license involving death, and two counts of DUI with property damage.
On Nov. 29, 2020, Gray, 29, of North Port, was drunk as she sped along River Road near Center Road and the Grand Palm neighborhood.
At about 5:30 a.m., she slammed her car into the vehicle driven by Cortney Nicole Kauffman, 28, prosecutors said.
Kauffman was eight weeks pregnant.
The Englewood mother of two was on her way to work as a certified nursing assistant in Venice when Gray crossed over the yellow line.
Kauffman died at the scene.
Gray, who was driving on a suspended license, was hospitalized and wouldn't submit to a blood alcohol test. Investigators returned to the hospital with a warrant several hours later.
The toxicology report showed Gray's blood alcohol level was .124%. Driving with a blood alcohol level of .08% or higher is illegal in Florida.
During her sentencing hearing, Gray listened to Kauffman's family speak. However, not all of them were convinced Gray heard them or understood how her actions impacted Kauffman's family.
"I do not feel she has remorse," Kauffman's mother, Carrie Saleman, told The Daily Sun. "During (taped) jail visits with her mother Jasmine just talked about her life changing and was basically making fun about me and my girls, fake crying in court."
In a jailhouse meeting recorded with her mother, Gray tried to explain her actions.
"Everyone said there is a thousand places you could have went," Gray said. "But I was upset … I wanted to go in my own bed. I could have got a hotel. I could have went to my grandaddy's house. I coulda went anywhere."
The tape was part of the evidence prosecutors compiled in their case against Gray.
Saleman was one of 30 family members in the 12th Judicial Circuit Court room in Sarasota who came hear Circuit Judge Donna Padar sentence Gray. Gray was fined $1,001 in court costs including a four-year minimum mandatory sentence.
She can earn time off of her 10-year sentence for good behavior.
While on probation, Gray must complete a drug-treatment program and have no contact with Kauffman's family.
Kauffman's finacé, Jeff Jones, who placed a makeshift memorial in Kauffman's honor along River Road, was devastated when it came down for the six-lane widening project. He visited the memorial on Kauffman's birthday and decorated it for the holidays.
He relocated it to his Englewood home. He said he suffers every day at the loss of Kauffman and his unborn baby. As a single father of two young boys, Jones said coping is sometimes extremely difficult.
It was so bad at the sentencing, Jones told The Daily Sun, he couldn't speak directly to Gray in the courtroom. Instead, another family member read Jones' statement while he and the two boys stood in front of the court.
"Jasmine didn't look at Cortney's boys," Saleman said. "We did a picture presentation (of Kauffman and her children, her graduation from Port Charlotte High School, her as a child and in her work scrubs) which is the only time Jasmine looked up, the rest of time she just looked down...I spoke about who Cortney was and how losing her still doesn’t feel real and how because of choices Jasmine made, our lives have for ever been changed. Cortney's boys won’t have their mom as they grow up and experience their lives. We have also mourned the loss of her unborn child."
The family doesn't feel justice was served but didn't want to relive the details of Kauffman's death.
"We agreed with Jasmine taking a plea deal to help prevent us from having to hear about the crash and see (200) photos during the trial that would have just brought back all of the horror," Saleman said.
Even if a jury would have found her guilty, Gray would at most only received a few more years in prison, Saleman said.
"I truly hope while in prison she truly finds remorse," Saleman said. "She will still have a life when she gets released, but for us Cortney’s family, her unborn child and our life is forever changed living with out her."
