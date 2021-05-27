SARASOTA — Between a month-long drought and increasing demands for water, Sarasota County officials issued an emergency order Tuesday regarding outdoor water usage.
That order, in effect for the next week, temporarily bans using potable water for outside residential uses such as watering lawns, washing cars, or pressure washing.
“The drought condition poses an immediate and present danger to the health and safety of the citizens of Sarasota County, necessitating the exercise of all reasonable preparatory, precautionary and remedial measures,” County Administrator Jonathan Lewis wrote explaining the need for the temporary ban.
Earlier in the week, customers of the county’s utilities department living and working north of Bee Ridge Road began experiencing low water pressures, attributable to problems Manatee County was experiencing with the construction of a new water plant.
Manatee County furnishes a small amount of water to Sarasota County Utilities each day under a decades-long contract between the two counties.
As of late Wednesday, that situation had stabilized, according to an email from county spokesperson Drew Winchester, but the utilities department was still experiencing increased demand for potable water.
Utilities Director Mike Mylett took to the county’s social media page Wednesday to urge the public to conserve water.
“If we can limit our outdoor water usage, we can increase the pressures in our distribution system to help businesses and homeowners with that increased pressure,” Mylett said. “Ultimately, this is going to be solved when we start to see rain.”
Winchester added that the emergency order did not apply to residents on a well.
The cities of Venice and North Port reported that they had not experienced problems with their water supply due to the county’s problems, nor were they choosing to follow the county’s lead regarding a temporary ban on outdoor uses. That goes for the Englewood Water District as well.
Venice spokesperson Lorraine Anderson posted a note on the city’s social media page Thursday regarding the situation.
“We want to assure our customers that all components that make up the potable water supply and distribution system, including production wells, storage, pump stations, distribution piping and treatment facility, are operating properly,” Anderson posted.
North Port spokesperson Josh Taylor said the city’s utilities department was noticing “a little higher demand,” but were not in a state of emergency.
The city was doing some messaging on its website and social media channels about the importance of conservation, Taylor added.
Charlotte County has not issued an emergency order, but spokesman Brian Gleason said year-round water restrictions remained in place.
The ongoing drought also prompted Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier to issue a ban on recreational burning for “campfires, bonfires and any open fires not specifically permitted by Florida Forest Service,” according to a county press release.
That ban will remain in place until weather conditions change and the threat of wildfires diminishes.
The city of North Port issued a similar ban Wednesday.
Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.