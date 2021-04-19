ENGLEWOOD — A drowning man was pulled from the water at Indian Mound Park over the weekend, emergency officials said Monday.
The man was saved.
Shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, the Englewood Area Fire Control District responded to a call of a man drowning at the park. Sarasota County Fire/EMS responded to a water rescue, and Sarasota County Sheriff's deputies also responded to the call.
"Victim is a known transient who, at times, resides at Indian Mound Park in Englewood," Sarasota County Sheriff's Community Affairs Director Kaitlyn Perez said in an email Monday. She identified him as 63-year-old Thomas E. Fuller.
"On Saturday he was on the dock at the boat ramp and jumped in the water to retrieve oysters from a nearby oyster bar," Perez said. "A witness noticed the victim floating face down. The witness pulled the victim to the shore and dialed 911. Rescue units arrived and performed CPR for several minutes."
Bystanders started CPR on the 60-year-old until firefighters and first responders arrived, the fire district reported.
"We got a pulse," Battalion Chief Don Pasick said Monday. The man was then transported to Englewood Community Hospital.
"It's unknown how much 'down' time he spent in the water," Pasick said.
