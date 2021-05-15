Drug-Free Youth students learn sailing skills

ENGLEWOOD — Continuing its mission to build confidence, character and community, the Englewood Sailing Association recently hosted an introduction to sailing clinic for several students, who had joined the Charlotte County D-FY organization.
Kim Clark, project coordinator for the Englewood area, explained, D-FY stands for "Drug Free Youth," and focuses on students to sign a commitment to never use drugs.
The one-day clinic gave the students just the basics of sailing and encouraged them to enjoy the bounty of natural environmental gifts that Lemon Bay has to give.
The students were paired with a coach per boat and went on the water to learn how to handle the craft. The coaches are students as well, but they usually have spent years honing their skills in the sport of sailing.
Grace Nguyen, a coach, has attended numerous classes and has been sailing with the association for seven years She said she loved working with the new students.
Ryan Witt, also a coach, has also been sailing with ESA for seven years and plans to continue.
“I love being on the water because it gives you the feeling of freedom and independence," he said. "It's a great place to make friends and have fun.”
Grace and Ryan are both 17 and hope to join the sailing team at the college they'll attend, if they have one.
The sailing association's compound is at Indian Mound Park on Lemon Bay. To learn more, visit englewoodsailing.org.
