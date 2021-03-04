SARASOTA COUNTY — The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a North Port woman on two counts of DUI manslaughter stemming from a Nov. 29 crash on River Road that killed a mother and her unborn child.
Arrested was Jasmine Ann Gray, 27 of the 8700 block of Alam Avenue, the FHP reported. Gray faces six charges in all, two DUI manslaughter counts, two counts of driving with a suspended license involving death, and two counts of DUI with property damage, the report shows.
Gray was driving a 2003 Honda Accord, headed south on River Road at about 5:30 a.m. Nov. 29.
She veered across the center line, just south of Center Road, and slammed head on into a 2016 Ford Focus.
The driver of the Ford was Cortney Nicole Kauffman, 28, of Port Charlotte, the mother of two young boys. Kauffman was pregnant, and both she and the unborn baby were killed in the impact.
Kauffman, 28, a certified nursing assistant, was headed to work from her Gulf Cove home, her family told The Daily Sun. She was driving north on River Road toward Interstate 75.
"Gray, the sole occupant of the Honda, was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and since released," the FHP reported.
"A toxicology examination determined Gray’s blood-alcohol concentration level to be a .124%," the Florida Highway Patrol reported late Thurday. Troopers arrested Gray earlier Thursday and she was booked into the Sarasota County Jail. As of Thursday night, she was being held without bond.
Kauffman's finacé Jeff Jones said he was devastated by the loss of his partner in the crash. He had to tell their boys Brayden Michael Steven, 6, and Gauge, 3, their mother had died.
“She really was my world,” Jones told the Daily Sun in November. “She had such a fun smile. She had a really big heart and would help anybody.”
Kauffman is also survived by her mom Carrie Robinson, dad Joe Kauffman, and sisters Megan and Morgan Kauffman.
