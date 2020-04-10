ENGLEWOOD — Pet owners concerned about whether their household pets can get COVID-19 or transmit the disease have led to the question: Can I kiss my pet during the pandemic?
"We have a lot of people calling about that," said veterinarian Jonathan Gurland with the Lemon Bay Animal Hospital. "As long as you're healthy, you don't have to worry about it."
Gurland said there is no evidence yet that pets can spread COVID-19 "as long as no one in the house has COVID-19."
And that's the caveat.
"If you do or suspect you do, it's best to limit contact with your pet. There's no reason to remove the pet from the home if you've been diagnosed, just tend to be careful."
As in every other case, be careful but, he said, current knowledge suggests no proof pets can pass the virus, he said.
"But out of an abundance of caution, you should limit your contact if you are sick," Gurland said.
The Centers for Disease Control website states pets can harbor common canine and feline respiratory coronaviruses, just not COVID-19.
Coronaviruses are a large family of ailments. Some cause illness in people and others cause illness in certain types of animals, but not typically household pets, according to the CDC.
Severe acute respiratory syndrome, SARS, and Middle East respiratory syndrome, MERS, are diseases caused by coronaviruses that originated in animals and spread to people, but those are extremely rare, the CDC states.
This is what is suspected to have happened with the virus that caused the current outbreak of COVID-19, since the first outbreak in China was traced back to a live animal market — which, it is believed, then spread person-to-person.
"Because all animals can carry germs that can make people sick, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals," states the CDC web site. "Wash your hands after handling animals, their food, waste, or supplies."
Further studies are needed to understand if and how different animals could be affected by COVID-19, the CDC states. One tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19. That case is under investigation.
The CDC also emphasizes avoiding contact with animals if you are diagnosed with COVID-19. "Avoid contact with your pet including, petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with them."
Is it safe to pet your dog during COVID-19? According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, petting a dog’s fur is a low risk.
"We’re not overly concerned about people contracting COVID-19 through contact with dogs and cats," said Chief Veterinary Officer Gail Golab with the American Veterinary Medical Association.
“The virus survives best on smooth surfaces, such as countertops and doorknobs,” Golab says. “Porous materials, such as pet fur, tend to absorb and trap pathogens, making it harder to contract them through touch.”
Dr. Jerry Klein, Chief Veterinary Officer for the AKC, urges common sense best practices when it comes to pets.
“If you have children, you wouldn’t have them touch a puppy and put their fingers in their mouth, because they can have fecal contamination,” he said. “The general practice of washing our hands after touching a puppy or a dog — that’s normal hygiene.”
Email: ggiles@venicegondolier.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.