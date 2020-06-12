ENGLEWOOD — Firefighters remain on the scene of a house fire first reported at 3:21 a.m. Friday a block of of West Dearborn Street.
Dispatchers sent 10 units to the home when the fire was called in. Florida Power and Light crews were on a scene as well.
The house is on the 400 block of West Perry Street, between North Elm and Cedar streets.
The road is open, however emergency workers are still on the scene.
