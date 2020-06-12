ENGLEWOOD — An early morning blaze destroyed an Englewood home Friday.
At 3:22 a.m., the Englewood Area Fire Control District received a call for a residential structure fire in the 400 block of West Perry Street, between North Elm and Cedar streets. Firefighters arrived on scene to find 80% of the home in flames.
The firefighters were able to contain the fire within 20 minutes. No one was injured.
"We sent crews in to find occupants," Battalion Chief Donald Pasick said Friday, describing how the firefighters entered the front of the house to check bedrooms for occupants while flames burned the roof above their heads.
"The search came back: all clear, no occupants," Pasick said. "The guys did a really great job getting (the fire) knocked down."
State fire marshals were investigating for the cause of the fire Friday.
Dispatchers sent 10 units to the home when the fire was first reported. Florida Power & Light crews were on a scene as well to disconnect power service lines.
The Sarasota County Property Appraiser lists Larry and Janet Miller as the owners of the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home. The home was last assessed at $127,364.
