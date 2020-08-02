Tuesday, Aug. 18, is the Primary Election for Florida voters. Polls are open that day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Vote-by-mail ballots must be returned to your supervisor of elections office by 7 p.m. that evening.
In many counties, early voting starts this week.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY
Early voting for the Primary Election begins today and is open through Saturday, Aug. 16, in Charlotte County. You can vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at all three elections offices.
• Charlotte County Historic Courthouse, 226 Taylor St., Punta Gorda
• Mac V. Horton West Charlotte County Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood
• Charlotte County Administration Building, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
Check out www.charlottevotes.com or call 941-833-5400 for more information.
DESOTO COUNTY
Early voting for the Primary Election starts today and continues though Aug. 15 in DeSoto County and is held in the Elections Office, 201 E. Oak St., Ste. 104, Arcadia. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends. For more information, call 863-993-4871 or visit www.votedesoto.com.
SARASOTA COUNTY
Early voting for the Primary Election will run Saturday, Aug. 8, through Sunday, Aug. 16, in Sarasota County. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
• Terrace Building, 101 S. Washington Blvd., Sarasota
• R.L. Anderson Administration Building, 4000 Tamiami Trail S., Venice
• Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port
For more information, call 941-861-8606 or visit www.sarasotavotes.com.
