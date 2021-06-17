ENGLEWOOD — Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary is on target to move into its new headquarters at the end of this month.
Their home for the last decade, a property at 145 W. Dearborn St., was once an 1,880-square-foot home built in 1952. It was converted into a retail outlet, then for the no-kill shelter that houses about 17 cats ready for adoption.
Longtime shelter manager and executive director Todd Zimmerman and volunteers hunted for a new location. They found the old Apple Pharmacy building at 500 Indiana Ave. (State Road 776) could be converted to suit the needs of the nonprofit.
"It's still in Englewood and close to Dearborn Street, which is what we wanted," Zimmerman said. "It's a little bigger than what we have now. We are still considered a pet store with animals available to be adopted. We will operate the same as we did in the old location. The rent is low, so we are very happy."
Zimmerman posted the need for help painting and renovating the building and volunteers responded.
"We are very thankful for everyone who stepped up to help, including John and Cyndi Fredricks of Quick Signs," he said. "We are moving along. The cats will be moved (June 29) and the rest of the move is on June 30."
EARS is planning a grand opening in the fall, possibly in September.
Zimmerman said the EARS Thrift Store, 353 W. Dearborn St., which sells clothing and household goods to pay for EARS operations, will stay open in that building.
For more information about EARS, call 941-681-3877.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.