NORTH PORT — Grocery bags, oily pizza boxes, wood, cement, batteries, aerosol and paint cans don’t belong in a home recycling bin. These items break recycling equipment and cost taxpayers money.
“Grocery bags can be brought back to the store, but cannot go in the recycling tote,” said city of North Port Solid Waste Manager Frank Lama. “Pizza boxes are accepted as long as they are clean with no food or oil visible. Our motto is when in doubt, throw it out.”
Plastic bottled water containers are a valuable resource because they are 100% recyclable. They can be recycled and used over and over.
But that’s not the case for all plastics.
While the city recycling program accepts all plastic material with the numbers 1 through 5 and 7 — found inside a triangle of each product — there are many different types of plastic the city doesn’t accept. It includes packaging squiggles along with pouches, film, tarps, garnet bags, plastic cups and straws, plastic wrap, kitchen snack and vegetable bags.
“People say: ‘Look, it’s plastic, so it must be recyclable,’ when it is not,” Lama said. “No style plastic grocery wrappers or bag is accepted within our recycling program, even if it has a number located on it. Take them all back to your local store such as Publix.”
Recycling improperly cost taxpayer’s more when equipment breaks or needs to be replaced faster.
Recycling grocery bags is among the biggest mistakes residents make, Venice Recycling Superintendent Bob Moroni said.
“The bags are a problem for single-stream recycling because they get caught in the sorting machines,” he said in an email to The Daily Sun, adding empty bags also create litter which could make it into the nearby Gulf of Mexico.
“What we see here in Venice at some of the condos on the beach is, the customers carry their recyclables downstairs to the cans in plastic bags,” he said. “They dump out the recyclables into the can. Then they throw the empty bags into the dumpster. When we empty the dumpster, those empty bags fly everywhere. I’m sure some could end up in the Gulf.”
According to the Ocean Conservancy, the Top 5 items found along the Gulf of Mexico’s shoreline are cigarette butts, bottles, bottle caps, food wrappers and small, unrecognizable plastic shards including straws.
In Punta Gorda, propane/pressurized tanks, hypodermic needles/syringes, food, foam “to go” products, yard clippings, garden hoses and electronics are on the no-recycling list.
“Construction debris can be taken to the Mid County Mini Transfer Recycling Facility, but not placed in the cart,” Punta Gorda Sanitation Supervisor Jennifer Daumann said.
Charlotte County provides curbside single-stream recycling. Grocery bags, food, pool covers, hoses, hypodermic needles/syringes, oily pizza boxes, buckets or foam cups and plate are on its list of nonrecyclable.
Moroni said misinformation about reasons why each person doesn’t have to recycle is dangerous.
“A single person’s inaction does make a difference,” he said. “People achieve more as a united front, and that goes double for recycling. The damage we do together with our collective waste, can only be solved by a collective effort to reduce it. It is time to put this dangerous misinformation to bed — it is a simple fact that one person’s actions are never without value.”
