The Englewood community does things a little different for Earth Day. It's not celebrated on the traditional Earth Day, which is April 22, but the Sunday after Earth Day, which this year was April 28

In its sixth year, an Earth Day Festival in Englewood was sponsored by The Barrier Island Parks Society at Buchan Park, next to Buchan Airport. The event featured jewelry making, educational programs, eco-friendly crafts, health conscious fun foods, live drums, plant sales, workshops and informative demos.

For more about this and other events, visit www.planetenglewood.com.

