ENGLEWOOD — Children yelled "no way" after learning there are 800 kernels on an ear of corn and there are 364,000 species of plants on earth.
These were some of the tidbits Vineland Elementary School first through third graders marveled at during their Earth Day field trip to L.A. Ainger Middle School in Englewood.
Middle school students in Maureen Cerbone's special education class taught the elementary school students in Jonathan Rodriguez's STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) class all day Friday.
Joseph Martin, 15, Melanie Goodwin, 15, Drake Allen, 13, Thomas Sturgess, 14, and Hunter Neff, 14, took turns giving tours of the school garden which includes radishes, lemons, grapes, eggplant, cherries, avocados, string beans, carrots, zucchini, mangoes and a moringa tree. Many of the fruits and vegetables seeds and plants were purchased months ago at a field trip to ECHO Global Farm in Fort Myers. The garden was very healthy thanks to a new irrigation system donated by Ivan Moya, owner of RainScape, an irrigation company in North Port. In January, Moya and his son, Jordan, worked for five hours with Cerbone's students to install the equipment to water the garden.
"My favorite thing in the garden is the mulberries, they are sweet," Allen said. "We work on our garden all the time. We also have rose bushes."
The student teachers supervised the coloring, seed planting stations, bird watching and gave tours of the garden pointing out the luffa plants, butterfly area, lemon trees, radishes, green beans and more.
They also supervised a scavenger hunt in the garden area. Students answered questions like what is the largest type of seed in the world? When they learned it was a coconut, they were excited to watch one being cut open. They also laughed.
Cerbone said some of the elementary students had never seen some of the plants or flowers that grow in the garden.
"It gives the students great exposure to see how things grow and how we get fresh fruits and vegetables," she said. "All of the seedlings were planted in recycled tubes from the middle school."
Cerbone said her students were supposed to teach a few elementary school classes. However, when the children returned to Vineland, they told others. Teachers asked if their students could head over and learn about the garden and Earth Day.
"We welcomed them all," she said. "We love when kids have hands-on fun learning."
