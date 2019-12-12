ENGLEWOOD — Christmas at Cathey Smith’s house is big.
It’s eventful because she has seven children.
On Thursday, Smith spent time checking out which toys her children would like with a little help from St. David’s Jubilee and the Episcopal Church Woman’s group.
“They had a nice variety of toys and were a big help,” Smith said.
Before even entering the church “toy shop,” Smith was greeted by longtime church volunteers Ginny Deiss and Linda Wilhelm. Then, while picking out toys, she listened to the three-member choir sing as Janine Bowes played the organ in the background.
“The toy giveaway is held every year at the Jubilee Center,” said Ruth Hill, center administrator. “This year, I thought it would be great to collaborate with the Episcopal Church Women and my volunteers Christine (Krause) and Karen (Moore) from the Jubilee Center.”
This year, volunteers moved the toy giveaway from the pantry into a meeting room on the church campus. Bowes, the church director of music and choir members offered to perform while parents pick out gifts.
Volunteer Christine Krause enjoyed helping parents in the toy room Thursday.
“This is my first year as a volunteer,” she said. “I helped sort all of the toys. We tried to make it easy for the parents.”
The church and Jubilee Center members are grateful for the toy donations.
“The majority of the toys came from Edgewater community and St. David’s (church) had a Christmas dinner Wednesday, and members of the congregation brought toys,” Hill said. “We helped 21 families week and 22 Thursday. We will be open again next Thursday (Dec. 19) for clients who use the Jubilee Center pantry. We give them a voucher for the toys.”
Hill said they are low on toys for children 6 to 8 years old and preteens.
Throughout the year, Linda Wilhelm donates cat and dog food to the Jubilee food pantry for pet owners in need. She’s also volunteering as a greeter at the toy giveaway.
“I think pets should get something for the holidays as well as year round,” she said. “I recently adopted a dog from the Suncoast Humane Society after my dog died from cancer unexpectedly. It was a good move. This is really a good dog. I wanted to make sure pets have a little something for Christmas.”
Ginny Deiss, a 10-year-church volunteer was pleased to see families when the toy room opened.
“There were about eight people on line,” she said. “We talk to the children if their parents bring them. We are a distraction while the parents pick out the gifts. We saw some awfully cute kids who came through in the past two weeks.”
St. David’s Episcopal Church is having a Christmas Eve service for the public 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at 401 S Broadway, Englewood.
