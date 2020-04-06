Achieva Credit Union has extended the application period for its Achieva Scholarship Competition to April 24.

Eight $2,000 scholarships and three $2,500 awards will be distributed this year. 

To be considered eligible for the $2,000 scholarship, applicants must be a member of Achieva Credit Union in good standing and be a high school senior or currently enrolled in college or vocational training school.

To be considered for the $2,500 award, applicants must be Achieva Credit Union members in good standing and committed to majoring in education.

Applicants must complete an application and submit a short essay addressing the question, "What is the greatest financial challenge facing your generation and how will you prepare to overcome it?"

Applicants will be evaluated on the following: academic accomplishments, extracurricular activities, community involvement, future goals, and essay answers.

For more information, visit achievacu.com/Events/Index and click "apply now." 

Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com

