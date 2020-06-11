The citizen's advisory board, tasked with narrowing down finalists for the position of Sarasota County Schools superintendent, has made its recommendations, paring down the list of 31 candidates to a final five.
The Sarasota County School Board will discuss the list at its Tuesday meeting. From there, the school board will name semi-finalists, which may or may not include the same names put forth by the advisory board.
Candidates recommended from the advisory board all are working in Florida, including three current employees of the Palm Beach County public school system.
The five are:
• Brennan Asplen, deputy superintendent of St. John's County School District
• Marie Izquierdo, chief academic officer of Miami-Dade County Public Schools
• Gonzalo LaCava, chief of human resources for Palm Beach County School District
• Peter Licata, regional superintendent of Palm Beach County School District
• Keith Oswald, deputy superintendent of Palm Beach County School District
Tuesday's volunteer committee meeting "accomplished what we were hoping to accomplish," said Andrea Messina, executive director of the Florida School Board Association, who was hired to assist with the superintendent search. Messina previously served as a member of the Charlotte County School Board.
"After robust conversation regarding the community's beliefs of how the applicants can meet the qualifications and qualities that the board has prioritized for the next superintendent … the committee came to consensus on which candidates the board ought to continue to consider," Messina said.
The members of the school board will select semi-finalists, and those candidates will receive questions to answer in written and video form. The board will review those answers prior to naming finalists at a board meeting scheduled for June 23, Messina said.
According to Messina, "Even if a name doesn’t come forward by the committee, the board can still keep the person under consideration."
Ultimately, the board will have final say over the finalists, and may add names to the list or remove some.
The board received 31 applications representing 14 states. In the pool of applicants, there were 21 doctorate degrees, five current superintendents, six former superintendents, and eight associate superintendents or equivalent, according to Bill Vogel, with the FSBA.
All of the applicants who applied for the superintendent position can be viewed on the district website at sarasotacountyschools.net/Page/3486.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
