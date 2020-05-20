The Sarasota County School District is moving right along in their search for a new superintendent, despite social-distancing requirements.
During the workshop session Tuesday, board members gave their approval to the 25 people who will serve on the citizen’s advisory board. Each board member submitted five names of people they wanted to see on the advisory committee.
The advisory board will review candidates’ resumes and applications to ensure they meet all of the requirements set forth by the board. They will narrow down the applicants to a select number of semi-finalists, for the School Board to review.
The job posting for the position will be listed until May 29, unless the board requests an extension.
The advisory board will meet June 2, June 9 and June 16, before submitting their recommendations to the School Board on June 17.
The district has received 10 applications for the position, all of which are available for review on the district’s website. Here are the applicants:
• Dr. Tracy Lorey, superintendent of Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools in Jasper, Indiana, since 2012
• Craig Hockenberry, superintendent of Three Rivers Local School District in Hamilton County, Ohio, since 2015
• Dr. Sonia Francis-Rolle, executive director/community consultant for Velaire Washington Enterprises International Inc., in Fairburn, Georgia, since 2006
• Carl Moore, chemistry/AP teacher in Daytona Beach since 2018
• William Robbins, superintendent of Kershaw County School District in Camden, South Carolina, since 2018
• Dr. Jerry Gibson, superintendent of Marshall Independent School District in Marshall, Texas, since 2016
• Dr. Brennan Asplen, deputy superintendent of St. Johns County School District in St. Augustine, Florida, since 2015
• Teresa Price, assistant superintendent of Germantown Municipal School District in Germantown, Tennessee, since 2019.
• Dr. Raymond Bryant Jr., consultant for Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement in Duluth, Georgia, since 2019
• Dr. Ian Roberts, executive leadership coach for Lively Paradox LLC, since 2014
The school board will have a special meeting at 3 p.m. June 23 to select the finalists. Interviews will take place June 30, July 1 and July 2, with the first day being group interviews. Each board member will have a few minutes with each candidate to ask up to three questions from their particular category. The second day interviews, each candidate will have a one-on-one interview with each board member.
Other action items from Tuesday’s School Board meeting included:
• The district is preparing a request for proposal to move forward with a study, looking at the cost of impact fees in Sarasota County. According to the Sarasota County School District Impact Fee History released by the district, the last impact fee study was conducted in 2015. Impact fees in 2015 were approved at $2,032 for single-family homes, $561 for multi-family, and $188 per mobile home. The impact fees included two exemptions for affordable housing and housing for older persons.
According to the history, since the inception of impact fees in 2002, the funds have been used for “growth-related facilities.” These include Lamarque Elementary, Woodland Middle, Suncoast Polytechnical High, the South County Bus Depot, and Suncoast Technical College North Port, and multiple school site purchases.
“We’re one of the lowest counties in impact fee dollars, and when we’re way below what they said, I think maybe we need to look at it again,” said school board member Shirley Brown, during Tuesday’s workshop.
• Representatives from the charter school Englewood SKY Academy asked the board to consider renewing its charter school contract for a 15-year term, during Tuesday’s workshop session.
The board suggested edits to the contract to say the extension is contingent on the school passing an Exceptional Student Education audit after five years.
The contract will be amended, and brought back in front of the board during their June 2 meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.