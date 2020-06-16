The Sarasota County School Board approved the five names recommended by the citizen's advisory board to fill the position of superintendent.
The citizen's advisory board was a committee of 25 members, tasked with reviewing candidate resumes and making recommendations to the board, based on the qualities they said they were looking for.
The five candidates who will move forward as semi-finalists include:
• Brennan Asplen, deputy superintendent of St. John’s County School District
• Marie Izquierdo, chief academic officer of Miami-Dade County Public Schools
• Gonzalo LaCava, chief of human resources for Palm Beach County School District
• Peter Licata, regional superintendent of Palm Beach County School District
• Keith Oswald, deputy superintendent of Palm Beach County School District
Semi-finalists will be notified by the Florida School Board Association, which was hired to oversee the search. Candidates will be required to submit questions via written response and recorded via Zoom for review by the board.
The school board will meet at 3 p.m. June 23 to name finalists for the superintendent position. The timeline and applicant resumes can be reviewed on the district website at sarasotacountyschools.net/superintendentsearch
Finalists will be interviewed on site June 30, July 1 and July 2.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
