The Sarasota School Board will meet today(Tuesday), and have marked off two hours to discuss what reopening schools will look like in almost four weeks.
Last week the Department of Education approved the district’s plan for reopening, which includes requiring all staff and students to wear masks, social distancing, limiting sharing objects, and eliminating non-essential visitors on campuses. The discussion is scheduled for a workshop, set for 12:30-2:30 p.m.
The board is scheduled to vote to approve emergency policy 2020-22 regarding face coverings at their afternoon meeting, which begins at 3 p.m.
According to the policy, all students, staff, visitors and vendors will be required to wear face coverings while inside any building, facility or school bus. The following exceptions will be made:
• Infants under 2.
• Those who present a doctor’s note stating there is a medical, physical or psychological condition that prevents them from being able to safely wear a mask.
• Driving alone or indoors alone.
• Outdoors when 6 feet from other people.
• During mealtimes, during strenuous physical activity.
• While playing musical instruments or performing choral or theatrical performances.
• While receiving health care.
People may use a face shield in addition to their masks. According to the policy, all face masks must comply with dress code.
If a person does not fit into one of those exceptions, the policy states they will be reminded of the mask mandate. If an employee fails to comply after being reminded, they may be disciplined according to their respective collective bargaining agreement or other school board policy for insubordination.
If a student fails to comply after being reminded, they will be sent home to receive their instruction via remote learning, the policy states. Any visitors who fail to wear a mask will be denied entrance to school facilities, according to the policy.
The policy is in effect for 90 days, unless extended.
Other items up for vote
The board will vote whether to approve the revisions made to the new policy prohibiting discrimination and harassment and discrimination and harassment complaint procedures policy.
Earlier in the year, the board hired an risk consulting firm, Kroll & Associates to review and make recommendations on how to strengthen the district’s equity policies.
The board will vote on the revised calendar for the upcoming year. Students will return Aug. 31, with their final day being June 11, according to the calendar.
The calendar has student days off set for Nov. 2, Nov. 25-27, Dec. 21-Jan. 1, Jan. 18, Jan. 25, Feb. 15, March 15-19, April 9 and May 31.
The board workshop on the school opening plan is set for from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Their board meeting will take place at 3 p.m. The public can attend the meeting in-person at The Landings Administrative Complex, 1980 Landings Blvd. in Sarasota, or watch live on the district’s YouTube channel youtube.com/user/TheEdChannel20.
Public comment can be provided in-person, or by emailing PublicComment@sarasotacountyschools.net.
