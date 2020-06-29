NSkids032620d.JPG

Terre Abbruzzino, food services manager at North Port High School, helps distribute free meals to families in this March 25 file photo.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA

The Sarasota County School District is reminding families the district will continue free meal distribution every Friday through the end of July.

Distribution for all children under 18 will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Friday. Students must be present during pickup, which will be done via drive-thru at the following sites:

• Atwater Elementary School, 4701 Huntsville Ave., North Port

• North Port High School, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port

• Lamarque Elementary School, 415 Lamarque Ave., North Port

• Garden Elementary School, 700 Center Road, Venice

• Booker High School, 3201 North Orange Ave., Sarasota

• Alta Vista Elementary School, 1050 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota

• Fruitville Elementary School, 601 Honore Ave., Sarasota

• Wilkinson Elementary School, 3400 Wilkinson Road, Sarasota

The district's Food and Nutrition Services Department will attempt to accommodate a child's allergens. All parents need to do is email Kristen.Pulfer@sarasotacountyschools.net with allergens, school location for pickup and approximate time of pickup.

Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com

