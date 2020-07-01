SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School District is reminding families the district will continue free meal distribution every Friday through the end of July.
Distribution for all children under 18 will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Friday. Students must be present during pickup, which will be done via drive-thru at these sites:
• Atwater Elementary School, 4701 Huntsville Ave., North Port
• North Port High School, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port
• Lamarque Elementary School, 415 Lamarque Ave., North Port
• Garden Elementary School, 700 Center Road, Venice
• Booker High School, 3201 North Orange Ave., Sarasota
• Alta Vista Elementary School, 1050 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota
• Fruitville Elementary School, 601 Honore Ave., Sarasota
• Wilkinson Elementary School, 3400 Wilkinson Road, Sarasota
The district’s Food and Nutrition Services Department will attempt to accommodate a child’s allergens. All parents need to do is email Kristen.Pulfer@sarasotacountyschools.net with allergens, school location for pickup and approximate time of pickup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.