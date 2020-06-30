The public will have the opportunity to ask the five finalists for the superintendent position in Sarasota County beginning at 6:30 p.m. today (Wednesday).

Community members can submit their questions for the candidates throughout the day on the school district’s website.

The five finalists are Brennan Asplen, Peter Licata, Keith Oswald, Gonzalo LaCava and Marie Izquierdo. The board unanimously decided that all five of the semi-finalists should be brought in for an in-person interview with the board.

The district contracted the Florida School Board Association to assist with the search.

On Wednesday, beginning at 8:30 a.m., each candidate will have panel interviews with all five of the school board members. Each candidate will also have the opportunity to tour the district.

The community question-and-answer session will be streamed live on the district’s YouTube channel: youtube.com/user/TheEdChannel20.

You can review the finalists resumes, their responses to initial questions from school board members in both written and video format at sarasotacountschools.net/superintendentsearch.

Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com

