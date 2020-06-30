The public will have the opportunity to ask the five finalists for the superintendent position in Sarasota County beginning at 6:30 p.m. today (Wednesday).
Community members can submit their questions for the candidates throughout the day on the school district’s website.
The five finalists are Brennan Asplen, Peter Licata, Keith Oswald, Gonzalo LaCava and Marie Izquierdo. The board unanimously decided that all five of the semi-finalists should be brought in for an in-person interview with the board.
The district contracted the Florida School Board Association to assist with the search.
On Wednesday, beginning at 8:30 a.m., each candidate will have panel interviews with all five of the school board members. Each candidate will also have the opportunity to tour the district.
The community question-and-answer session will be streamed live on the district’s YouTube channel: youtube.com/user/TheEdChannel20.
You can review the finalists resumes, their responses to initial questions from school board members in both written and video format at sarasotacountschools.net/superintendentsearch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.