Teen Court Sarasota
PHOTO PROVIDED BY TEEN COURT SARASOTA

SARASOTA — The Gulf Coast Community Foundation awarded Teen Court of Sarasota $30,000 in grant funding.

Teen Court will use the funding to support its programs to "positively redirect students" who are suspended from school, who receive a civil citation or who are referred by their parent, according to a news release from Teen Court.


