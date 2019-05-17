In an effort to help end summer hunger, Sarasota County Libraries are once again partnering with Sarasota County School Board Food and Nutrition Services and All Faiths Food Bank by participating in the Summer Breakspot Lunch program and the Campaign to End Summer Hunger Backpack program.
The programs help ensure that children get a nutritious meal when school is not in session.
Elsie Quirk Library will be serving free lunches to children ages 18 and under. Starting June 3, a cold lunch will be available, Monday through Friday from noon-12:45 p.m. Registration is not necessary. Any child can simply come to the library during meal times to receive a free meal.
All Faiths Food Bank will be providing Elsie Quirk Library with bags of kid-friendly food for distribution to children and families to take home throughout the summer. Food bags will be available at the Youth Services desk during regular library hours beginning May 20. Again, registration or identification is not required.
For more information about the Summer Breakspot Lunch program including lunch menus and other serving locations visit the Sarasota County School Board Food and Nutrition Services website at sarasotacountyschools.net/departments/FNS. More information about All Faiths Food Bank’s Campaign to End Summer Hunger can be found at allfaithsfoodbank.org.
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.