Back-to-school looks a lot different this year.
For one, the start of school was pushed back three weeks, due to the rise of positive coronavirus cases in Florida.
Second, students in Sarasota and Charlotte counties without a medical exemption are required to wear face masks throughout the school day.
Many parents expressed excitement for their kids to be back in school Monday.
"Went back to school today, no problems, bus driver had each kid use hand sanitizer," said Michelle Gamelli. "Went from a bunch of kids last year, to three … the bus was empty. Backpacks aren't allowed back yet, but seems to be going smooth," she said.
Backpacks aren't allowed, because the fewer items they bring, the better for sanitation, she said. If 20 students brought backpacks, they would have to have space to adequately separate them, she added.
"We really appreciate the teachers that decided to go back, the kids need it!" Gamelli said.
Annmarie Romano said her child was happy to go back to school, too.
"Cranberry Elementary was a smooth process this morning! The staff were fantastic, as always. It was great to see their happy faces again," Romano said.
The first day of remote learning has received mix feedback from parents.
"Cranberry Elementary has been wonderful and supportive. Lots of information but they are trying very hard … I feel sorry for the educators today," said Missy Finch, whose student is doing remote learning.
Tara Batori has two kids doing remote learning. Batori said her daughter, who is in seventh grade at Woodland Middle School, had an easy transition to remote learning so far.
"The teachers are very organized and pinned all the links to one location," Batori said. "It's been very positive and I'm impressed/surprised."
Her son, who is in the AICE program at North Port High School as a sophomore, has had a different experience with remote learning.
"A lot of teachers posted links in different locations, some not at all. The audio is very poor, he cannot hear the majority of what the teachers are saying," she said.
Batori added there has also been a delay in getting a response from some of his teachers via email.
Teachers are teaching students in-person and online simultaneously, while recorded on a camera for remote students to access class. There were some glitches.
"They talk back and forth to the students online and in the classroom. It sounds like basic first day of school procedures … to be honest it’s almost impossible to hear the majority of what they are even saying," Batori said, adding that the teachers moving around the classroom while instructing makes it difficult to hear.
Her son missed two class periods the first day, because he wasn't provided Zoom links to access class, she said.
Mitsy Dawn Hassy said her two high school kids, and her fourth-grade student got to school with no issues.
However, her son, who is in kindergarten, grew frustrated by remote learning, to the point of tears.
"Our blackboard does not match the teachers, making it impossible to print out any work or go to the apps the teachers want us to," Hassy said.
She said Blackboard for remote learners has not been synced with the teachers' updated activities, so without paying for the apps, her son couldn't use them.
"It's day one, so I expected hiccups," she continued.
Instead, her son colored and did a few free exercises the family already has.
To cheer him up, Hassy got him McDonald's for lunch.
"A perk of being remote, I guess," she said.
