SARASOTA— The Sarasota County School Board is backtracking on its original policy that students and staff can choose which type of face covering to wear to school.
Now, the board says, masks only — except in cases where the student has a medical certification that says they can’t wear a mask.
The amendment to the emergency policy passed 3-2 Tuesday, with board members Bridget Ziegler and Eric Robinson voting against the changes.
The board also clarified that gaiters and bandannas will not classify as a proper mask.
“Unless we mask up as a community, we are never going to get rid of this virus,” board chair Caroline Zucker said.
“And if we open schools with no face shields or no face masks, we’re in a lot of trouble. They come in the 31st. Next Friday, we would be closing school if we did not mandate face coverings,” she continued.
Board member Shirley Brown said your mask might not be as effective as you’d like it to be. If you hold it up and can see through it, or if you spray water on the mask, and it goes through the mask, particles would get through, she said.
Brown also asked families to consider sending their children to school with two masks, one brought in a plastic bag for in the afternoon. In case their mask gets wet or dirty, they have a spare.
Board attorney Art Hardy explained in the cases where students have a medical certification from a licensed medical professional, the student may wear only a face shield. The medical professional will be asked if the student must be exempt from wearing a face shield, as well, when asking for the exemption.
Superintendent Brennan Asplen said the district is working to provide students who receive exemptions with placards that indicate the exemption, that they can have readily available if asked at school.
Teachers have the option to wear only a face shield while they are teaching, but must wear masks when in the hallway, or not instructing.
Asplen asked the public to realize how difficult the decisions have been for the board, considering there are various points of view and data sets to consider.
“Knowing you’re not going to please everyone, but you need to make a decision,” he said, adding that he believes the mask mandate is the best decision for the safety of students and staff.
