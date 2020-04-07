The Sarasota County School District will switch to distributing meals once a week beginning Thursday.
Due to a mini break, food distribution will not be available this Friday. Food may only be picked up Wednesday and Thursday this week.
According to a press release from the district, the move to weekly distribution is to serve families more efficiently and keep the staff and community healthy.
Beginning Thursday, all children 18 and under will be provided a week’s worth of food.
Beginning next week and continuing until further notice, the district will be distributing a week’s work of food every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at these local pick-up sites: Garden Elementary, Lamarque Elementary, North Port High School and Atwater Elementary.
Children must be present for meal pickup.
