Where did you go to college?
UCF for my bachelor's degree. Nova Southeastern for master's degree. UCF for doctorate in education.
What was your area of study?
Mathematics and Educational Leadership.
Where are you from originally?
Born in Baltimore, I spent my early years in Fort Myers.
After applying for the superintendent position a few years back and making it as a finalist, why were you determined to try again? What is it about Sarasota County that made you want to work here?
Sarasota County has an outstanding school system with incredible employees, students and parents. I wanted to bring my experience and be a part of Sarasota's growth and community.
How did you approach the interview process differently the second time? What did you learn after the first interview?
I had four more years of experience as a Deputy Superintendent in which to draw from.
Do you have any kids or family in Sarasota County schools?
No, my children are adults now.
Are you a sports fan? If yes, who are your teams?
I am a sports fan. I enjoy all sports especially, baseball, football, and lacrosse. Now that I'm in Sarasota, I'm quite a fan of the Rays, the Bucs and the Lightning.
The last book you read:
"The Thin Book of Trust"
Favorite kind of music:
'80's
What was your first position in education?
Math teacher
What did you learn in your previous position that you feel makes you equipped for superintendent?
HR, budget, curriculum, facilities, student services, accountability, and intervention services, solving problems, and working with people.
What are your thoughts coming into a district where trust with the previous superintendent had been broken, in addition to the divisiveness of the community and nation as a whole in regards to topics like racial justice/inequality and masks?
We need to recognize and embrace our differences and work collaboratively to provide the best example and education for our students.
How do you intend to earn that trust back with the community and move forward with their support?
Listen to all stakeholders in each region of our district to understand the successes and challenges with the intention of working together to solve our issues and create the best educational environment for our students and families. Transparency, honesty, respect, caring and collaboration are key values that must exist in our school district for us to move forward successfully.
What have you learned about Sarasota County since you've been here that you didn't know before?
After visiting many schools, I have found the administrators, teachers, staff and students to be even more amazing than I originally thought. I have also learned of the tremendous support that community members and leaders have for Sarasota County Schools.
How is this school district unique from others in the state?
Not only is Sarasota County Schools ranked as one of the top school districts in Florida academically, the impressive arts programs are also integrated seamlessly into the curriculum.
What have you done to learn about the schools? Have you toured all the schools?
I have been touring the schools and creating videos each week and will have visited all of them by mid-December. I have also met with phenomenal community leaders throughout our district learning how they relentlessly support the school district.
What are our schools' greatest needs right now?
Our greatest need right now is to identify the needs of our students due to COVID and summer vacation so that teachers can analyze those needs and plan accordingly to ensure our students are provided the opportunities necessary to obtain learning gains.
