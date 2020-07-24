SARASOTA — The new Sarasota County Schools superintendent begins his job Aug. 10, three weeks before students are set to head back to school.
The School Board unanimously approved a contract with Brennan Asplen III during a special board meeting held Thursday.
"It's very heartening for me, to be able to leave this board knowing that someone of Dr. Asplen's character will be coming on," said board chair Caroline Zucker, who will retire this year.
August's election will determine who will fill Zucker's place. The two vying for her seat are David Graham and Karen Rose. Incumbent Eric Robinson is also on the Aug. 18 ballot, with Tom Edwards seeking the seat.
Asplen's base pay is $205,000, the median of the range the position was advertised for, board attorney Art Hardy pointed out.
Beginning July 2021, he will have the opportunity to earn up to a $15,000 bonus, based on performance and meeting certain goals.
Other benefits:
The board will contribute $19,500 annually into a 401K or similar retirement account for the superintendent.
He will also be compensated $15,000 to relocate to Sarasota County from St. Johns County.
Asplen will receive $500 per month for expenses related to his vehicle. He will be compensated $400 per month for any non-reimbursed expenses while serving as superintendent.
Asplen's contract extends to June 30, 2023. At that time, the board may vote to extend his contract for an additional year.
