Your home computer is set up, or you checked out a laptop from the school district … so now what?
The Florida Diagnostic and Learning Resources System is hosting a free online webinar from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday to help families adjust to online learning.
The class is entitled "Setting up your home's learning environment up for success: understanding the needs for adults and children."
According to the class description, instruction gives tips to online work and learning. Families get strategies to set up their home to decrease stress for students and for the adults assisting them.
Registration is free and can be done online at impact.fdlrs.org/x/events/view/?id=354&pw=09142d6d.
In Charlotte County, online learning begins Monday, and in Sarasota County on Wednesday.
Charlotte County's Instructional Continuity Plan can be viewed at www.yourcharlotteschools.net. In both counties, laptops were distributed Friday. Charlotte County included a YouTube video on its website to show families how to connect the Chromebooks at home.
In Sarasota County, teachers were able to review a draft of the instructional continuity plan on Wednesday and voluntarily offer feedback. Friday, they received the final draft, which is not yet available to the public.
Teachers will be trained virtually Monday and Tuesday on the best ways to deliver e-learning.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
