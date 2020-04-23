High School administrators in Sarasota County are weighing their options for alternative graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020, now that the school district has begun outlining a plan.
The Sarasota County school district announced tentative plans this week to hold in-person graduation ceremonies in late July. Each graduating class will also receive a digital tribute. In-person ceremonies are pending recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Some have expressed interest in the Cool Today Park, but don’t know yet if that is a possibility,” Corcoran said Thursday, referring to the new Atlanta Braves spring training baseball stadium in the West Villages community in North Port.
“I believe others are planning to use Robarts Arena (Sports Arena), the Van Wezel (Performing Arts Center) — their football fields — venues similar to prior years, if they are available. Now that a decision has been made to hopefully hold ceremonies in July, the schools are able to arrange their commencement plans,” she added.
Brandon Johnson, principal of North Port High said Thursday, “We are excited about the opportunity to provide seniors a traditional graduation in July. We are currently working on a date and time for graduation around the dates of July 17, 18 or 19.”
Johnson added that the date, time and location of the possible ceremony are yet to be determined.
Venice High School principal Eric Jackson said he would be delivering a video message Friday for parents and students regarding graduation.
North Port and Venice had 2019 graduation ceremonies at their respective football fields in May of that year.
Amanda Sullivan, parent of a North Port High School senior, started a Facebook page with another parent, in hopes of having the graduation ceremony at Cool Today Park. They figured with 8,000 seats, social distancing would still be a possibility, if necessary.
When they heard the district’s announcement about a possible July date, they felt relieved, Sullivan said.
“I think waiting until July is a good option,” she said, “I was very disappointed when I spoke to my daughter’s counselor, and they had brought up virtual graduation.”
Sullivan said she thinks July would be a good option, because it’s still early enough that students will still be in town. “If they pushed it back any further, you would have kids that left for college or the military,” she said.
In Charlotte County, district spokesperson Mike Riley said the district is exploring all options and is looking nation-wide at what other districts are doing.
