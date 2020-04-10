SARASOTA — Navigating the digital age and what constitutes a violation of Florida's Sunshine Law was a topic of contention for the Sarasota County School Board at a recent meeting.
During Tuesday's School Board meeting, for example, questions arose how its members used social media. The meeting was held on a conference call because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While much of the talk was about the board's search for a new superintendent, member Shirley Brown questioned if her fellow board members were using social media appropriately. She asked if discussing votes on those public platforms was appropriate or legal.
Florida's Sunshine Law limits two or more members of an elected body from discussing issues that could come before the board. While it’s not illegal for elected officials to post about government business on social media, responding to another official’s post could violate the Sunshine Law.
Board attorney Art Hardy assured Brown that members can use social media, but cannot communicate with each other about board-related activity. When answering emails, he advised members to not "reply all" on messages.
Brown on Tuesday referred to social media posts made by board members Eric Robinson and Bridget Ziegler on their "public figure" Facebook pages. She was upset that Robinson had shared a published item, and asked people following his page what they thought about delaying the search for a new superintendent.
Robinson defended his posts.
"Creating one set of rules for (Bridget) Ziegler and I, and another for them, is wrong," Robinson told the Sun. “This is how we communicate with the public now, (is) on social media."
Robinson added that Brown said he especially shouldn't talk about things coming before the board, because he's currently campaigning. Robinson is up for re-election for the School Board in August.
Robinson disagreed. Because he's campaigning, voters are going to ask his stance on particular issues, he said.
Another point of contention between Brown and Robinson was that Brown nominated Robinson's opponent for his School Board seat for the Citizen's Advisory Board. The advisory board will be tasked with reviewing resumes of applicants for the superintendent position in Sarasota County.
Robinson said Brown nominating his opponent "makes it political."
Brown argued, however, that his opponent, Tom Edwards, was not running for School Board at the time she recommended him for the advisory board.
"When they post their thoughts where other members can see it, it walks the line," Brown told the Sun, referring to the Sunshine Law. “I see a troubling trend in some members using in social media to drum up support for their side on an issue."
She said she's not supposed to know how other members intend to vote, when coming to the table to discuss an issue.
Brown believes it's OK for the board to come to the table with different ideas, but they are supposed to work together to come to a consensus. Once a majority vote is made, all board members should accept the outcome of the vote, and move on, she said.
However, she said sometimes she will see posts from board members after a vote that she feels "bash the board," which means they have not accepted the vote.
"People will dig in their heels and not change their vote, because they’ve already drummed up support for their position," Brown said.
Bridget Ziegler, however, said since she was elected in 2014, she has always been a proponent of modernizing district communication. For her, that means sharing her thoughts on particular issues with the constituents who elected her.
If she doesn't vote in favor of a particular issue, she likes to explain why on her social media pages.
“My bosses are the public," Ziegler said. "I believe for whatever reason, if they don’t like what I’m doing, they’ll indicate it in an upcoming election."
She said she favored board members sharing opinions however they deem fit.
Ziegler said comments by Brown during the meeting were "counter-productive."
"It's hypocritical to say, 'let’s work together,' then chastise a fellow board member," she said. “Especially given the critical time we’re in; I don’t believe that was beneficial.”
She added that the board is still in a "healing time with the public" following the firing of superintendent Todd Bowden, that the board needs to be thoughtful about how they conduct themselves, leading by example and showing they can disagree respectfully, without disparaging colleagues.
“I won’t be bullied into not sharing updates as to what’s been transpiring,” Ziegler said.
Robinson said he believed the board members can repair their relationships by treating each other with respect.
Brown believed the public's perception of the board will be repaired when members stop posting social media opinions highlighting differences within the board, and start working toward building a consensus.
"When you play out the fights on Facebook, again, and bash positions, that's wrong," she said.
