In an effort to avoid any controversy, the Sarasota County School Board opted not to address gun safety in the homes of its students.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Board member Shirley Brown brought up the topic of gun safety. She asked her fellow board members if the district should send a message home reminding gun owners to keep their guns safe, with kids home more now that schools are closed.
Brown said in the last few meetings, public comments had posed the question about addressing gun safety and sending out reminders. She was concerned the board hadn’t addressed the comments.
“I don’t know if there’s anybody else that feels there might be value sending a note out to parents, make sure guns are stored now that the kids are home,” Brown said.
Board Chair Caroline Zucker told Brown that during in-person meetings, the board often doesn’t respond to public comment. This, she said was the same.
The Board voted 4-1 against the district sending a message home regarding gun safety.
“We have enough going on (without getting) into guns, abortion, religion, I think we don’t need that issue boiled out. It’s going to bring a lot of people out . . .” said Board member Eric Robinson.
“I think maybe we can discuss that later, but I think right now, things like abortion, guns, religion, prayer in school, all that stuff, we should just put on the back burner and concentrate on COVID, concentrate on finding our next superintendent and not stir up another controversy,” he continued.
Brown responded, “We weren’t taking any guns away, we were just saying ‘kids are home, keep your guns safe.’”
Zucker agreed with Robinson, questioning at what point did the issue become the Board’s responsibility, and at what point does it become parents’ responsibility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.